Belarus canceled visa regime for Poles

MINSK, June 30 – RIA Novosti. Belarus has decided to introduce visa-free entry for Polish citizens from July 1 to December 31, the Belarusian State Border Committee said.

Previously, visa-free entry to Belarus was allowed for citizens of Lithuania and citizens (non-citizens) of Latvia from April 15 to May 15, and then extended until the end of this year.

“In order to maintain good neighborly relations, the head of state decided to introduce a temporary visa-free entry procedure for citizens of Poland. The innovation will be valid from 00:00 on July 1 to December 31, inclusive,” the ministry’s Telegram channel said.

As explained in the message, for this category of citizens it will be possible to cross the border without a visa at checkpoints on the Belarusian-Polish section of the border. Also, Polish citizens will be allowed to visit the border zone without a pass. When entering Belarus at the checkpoint, it is enough to verbally inform the border guard about the intention to visit the border zone, indicating the settlements and the purpose of their visit.

“For visa-free entry to the Republic of Belarus, you must present a valid document for traveling abroad, a green card when traveling by car, and also have medical insurance with you. A PCR test and a vaccination certificate are not required to cross the border,” the message says.

According to the border committee, since the beginning of the “visa-free” for residents of Lithuania and Latvia, 88,649 foreigners have taken advantage of this opportunity: 58,697 citizens of Lithuania, 7,593 non-citizens and 22,359 citizens of Latvia.