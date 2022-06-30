“Is your head all right?” The Germans were infuriated by the words of the ambassador of Ukraine about the Nazis

MOSCOW, June 30 – RIA Novosti. Twitter users reacted sharply to the statements of the Ukrainian Ambassador to Berlin Andriy Melnyk, in which he glorified the accomplice of the Nazis Stepan Bandera.

Earlier, Melnyk gave an interview to the German blogger and journalist Thilo Jung, in which the ambassador denied Bandera’s ties with Nazi Germany and explained the mass killings of peaceful Poles by Ukrainian nationalists during World War II by the fact that on the other hand “there were many murders and atrocities.”

“Unbelievable! These words put not only the ambassador of Ukraine in a terrible position, but also harm the whole country. Absolutely unacceptable. Will he be removed from his post now?” – outraged commentator.

“I do not agree with you, and I would have sent you out of the country a long time ago, Mr. Melnik,” the second one supported him.

“In Poland, July 11 marks the National Day of Remembrance for the victims of the genocide committed by Ukrainian nationalists. Let’s see what happens next. Ukrainians must face the truth. There is simply no other way,” wrote a third.

“Bandera is a Ukrainian national hero, although his accomplices killed thousands of people – Poles, Russians, Jews – but Mr. Melnik, of course, does not know anything about this,” the user noted.

“Obviously, the task of denazifying Ukraine is not just Kremlin propaganda, but hard facts,” stated another.

“Does anyone still have questions about why Russia launched a special operation?” – asked the user.

“Mr. Melnik, why don’t you leave Germany and go fight for your Nazis from the Azov Regiment? Goodbye!” – suggested the second.

“Mr. Ambassador, tell me, are you all right in the head? I think it’s appropriate to start doubting here,” another said.

Stepan Bandera was the leader of the “Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists” (OUN) *, one of the main initiators of the creation of the combat wing of the OUN – the “Ukrainian Insurgent Army” *, whose goal was proclaimed the struggle for the independence of Ukraine. On account of the OUN-UPA * many crimes, including the Volyn massacre – the mass destruction of the Polish population of Volyn in 1943. Then thousands of Ukrainians who refused to cooperate with the nationalists were brutally killed.

* An extremist organization banned in Russia