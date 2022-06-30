WHO Regrets US Court Ruling Reversing Abortion | News

The Secretary General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, lamented this Wednesday the ruling of the Supreme Court against the constitutional guarantee of the right to abortion in the United States (USA) and pointed out that “all Women should have the right to choose when it comes to their bodies and their health.”

CMIO.org in sequence:

They react to the Supreme Court’s decision on abortion in the US

“Although last week was a setback, it is more important than ever to unite to protect the right of women to safe abortion, everywhere,” reflected Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus after the decision of the judicial body that annulled the project ‘Roe v Wade’ on June 24, which guaranteed being able to have a legal abortion.

The position of Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and the WHO defends that safe abortion is medical care and defended that access to this right saves lives. Restricting it, the WHO secretary noted, leads women to perform clandestine abortions, which even result in death.

“The evidence is irrefutable. Limiting access to safe abortion costs lives and has a huge impact, particularly on women from the poorest and most marginalized communities,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Regarding the guarantee of women who need an abortion, the secretary specified that during the last 40 years, the world trend points to greater access to safe abortion, even though he did not point out that this has been the result of the feminist movement and the women’s fight.

WE REPUDIATE THE US COURT’S SETBACK IN ROE V WADE. We will not take a step back. Solidarity with our compañerxs and a call to the States not to violate the autonomy of pregnant people. Without the right to abortion there is no equality, freedom or democracy. #FeministAlert

— #It’s the Law �� (@CampAbortoLegal)

June 24, 2022

Data specified by the WHO indicate that about 45 percent of abortions are performed in dangerous conditions and 97 percent of them are performed in developing countries.

“Each year around 73 million abortions are performed worldwide. 61% of unwanted pregnancies (and, altogether, 29% of all pregnancies) are terminated voluntarily”, the WHO said.

The health organization has also stated that more than 25 million unsafe abortions currently occur each year.

On June 26, the National Campaign for Safe and Free Legal Abortion in Argentina, which is one of the organizations that leads the struggle of women in the Latin American context, extended its “feminist solidarity with the activists who They are fighting against this blow to Human Rights in the United States and with all the struggles that we are giving at a regional and global level for the right to legal abortion.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source