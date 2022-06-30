Inflation in Spain marks a new record, the highest in 37 years | News

The National Institute of Statistics (INE) of Spain registered this Wednesday that the Advance Indicator of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of the country reached 10.2 percent during the month of June, the highest figure reported since April 1985.

CMIO.org in sequence:

UN asks Spain and Morocco to investigate migrant deaths in Melilla

The entity specified that inflation in the European nation exceeded the statistics of last March, when it was 9.8 percent.

This new figure represents “an increase of one and a half points in its annual rate, since in the month of May this variation was 8.7 percent,” the institute priced.

In addition, he noted that the increase in the CPI is due to increases in the prices of fuel, food and non-alcoholic beverages.

“The increase in the prices of hotels, cafes and restaurants, higher than last year, also influences,” the INE said in a press release.

According to the INE, “the estimated annual variation rate of underlying inflation (general index

without unprocessed food or energy products) increases six tenths, up to 5.5 percent.

If confirmed, it would be the highest since August 1993.”

For his part, the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, indicated that with the measures and plans implemented, he hopes to contain inflation at 3.5 percentage points.

Sánchez assured that this figure for inflation in June “demonstrates the seriousness of the situation and the suitability of the measures we are taking.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source