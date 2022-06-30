World

Inflation in Spain marks a new record, the highest in 37 years | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 mins ago
1 minute read

The National Institute of Statistics (INE) of Spain registered this Wednesday that the Advance Indicator of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of the country reached 10.2 percent during the month of June, the highest figure reported since April 1985.

CMIO.org in sequence:

UN asks Spain and Morocco to investigate migrant deaths in Melilla

The entity specified that inflation in the European nation exceeded the statistics of last March, when it was 9.8 percent.

This new figure represents “an increase of one and a half points in its annual rate, since in the month of May this variation was 8.7 percent,” the institute priced.

In addition, he noted that the increase in the CPI is due to increases in the prices of fuel, food and non-alcoholic beverages.

The increase in the prices of hotels, cafes and restaurants, higher than last year, also influences,” the INE said in a press release.

According to the INE, “the estimated annual variation rate of underlying inflation (general index
without unprocessed food or energy products) increases six tenths, up to 5.5 percent.
If confirmed, it would be the highest since August 1993.”

For his part, the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, indicated that with the measures and plans implemented, he hopes to contain inflation at 3.5 percentage points.

Sánchez assured that this figure for inflation in June “demonstrates the seriousness of the situation and the suitability of the measures we are taking.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

He denounces that the US prevents relieving Iranians of chemical attack | News

2 hours ago

They will hold the first Olympic art competition in 2023 | News

4 hours ago

The Caspian countries approved the principles of cooperation in the field of security

13 hours ago

The Germans demanded that Scholz apologize for laughing at the question about Ukraine

14 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.