He denounces that the US prevents relieving Iranians of chemical attack | News

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdolahian issued a statement on Wednesday marking the 35th anniversary of the Iraqi Baathist regime’s chemical attack on the Iranian city of Sardasht in 1987, denouncing ties by the United States and its Western allies in the crime.

According to the foreign minister, “the green light from some Western governments, the technical knowledge required for the production of chemical weapons, raw materials, chemical weapons production equipment and financial aid have been provided to the Saddam regime for years.”

He also added that the involvement of the international community was a key point for the chemical attack against the town of Sardasht, at that time.

The entity also pointed out that the deficiencies of the current international legal and criminal system to prosecute the perpetrators of the nefarious act, hinder legal decision-making, as well as efforts to alleviate the physical and mental suffering of the victims.

“The unilateral coercive sanctions of the United States have made it difficult to supply the drugs and medical equipment that the victims of chemical attacks need,” the official denounced.

It is worth remembering that as a result of the massacre on June 29, 1987, Sardasht, at least 110 Iranian civilians died, and 8,000 were injured, leaving some of them permanently disabled.





