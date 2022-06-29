The Caspian countries approved the principles of cooperation in the field of security

Putin urged to increase the ability to respond to emergencies in the Caspian

Summit participants commit to respect each other’s sovereignty;

the presence in the Caspian Sea of ​​the armed forces of countries that are not coastal states is unacceptable;

the participants undertake to maintain a stable balance of armaments;

military construction should be carried out with due regard for the interests of other states and cannot pose a threat to their security;

coastal states will comply with the agreed confidence-building measures in the military sphere of military activities and in accordance with the concluded international treaties.