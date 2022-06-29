World

The Caspian countries approved the principles of cooperation in the field of security

ALMA-ATA, June 29 – RIA Novosti. The leaders of the Caspian states at the sixth summit in Ashgabat reaffirmed their commitment not to provide other states with the territories of their countries for aggression.
The Presidents reaffirmed that the activities of the coastal states in the Caspian Sea will be carried out on the basis of the following principles: … the non-provision by any coastal state of its territory to other states for the commission of aggression and other military actions against any of the coastal states,” the final communiqué of the sixth summit.
Putin urged to increase the ability to respond to emergencies in the Caspian

The document also enshrines other principles:

Summit participants commit to respect each other’s sovereignty;

the presence in the Caspian Sea of ​​the armed forces of countries that are not coastal states is unacceptable;

the participants undertake to maintain a stable balance of armaments;

military construction should be carried out with due regard for the interests of other states and cannot pose a threat to their security;

coastal states will comply with the agreed confidence-building measures in the military sphere of military activities and in accordance with the concluded international treaties.

In addition, some of the items relate to economic activities, as well as environmental issues and scientific cooperation.
Ashgabat hosts the sixth Caspian Summit – a meeting of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.
Tokayev called for the early entry into force of the convention on the status of the Caspian Sea

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

