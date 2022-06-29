World

The Germans demanded that Scholz apologize for laughing at the question about Ukraine

MOSCOW, June 29 – RIA Novosti. German Twitter users demanded that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz apologize to the journalist after he laughed in response to her question about security guarantees to Ukraine.
The day before, during the final press conference of the G7 summit, correspondent Rozalia Romanets asked Scholz if he could specify what security guarantees the G7 promised Kyiv. To which the chancellor replied with a laugh: “Yes… I could.” After a long silence, he spread his hands and added: “That’s it.”
“I really hope that Scholz will apologize to the journalist,” wrote one of the commentators.
“Every citizen of Germany should apologize to a journalist and be ashamed of Scholz. He is not worthy to be in his post and call himself chancellor,” said the second.
The United States announced the failure of the G7 summit

“He is just a cowardly windbag. The answer was a manifestation of arrogance and impudence … however, as always,” wrote another.
Some users were more restrained in their statements, while noting that Scholz could not adequately answer the question formulated in this way.

“He could just say that he can’t discuss this topic at the moment. That’s what statesmen do according to protocol,” suggested one reader.

“His answer, of course, was not charming, but, probably, publicly listing security guarantees for Ukraine is not the best idea…,” said the second.
US and Germany call for diplomatic settlement in Ukraine

“I didn’t see his speech and I can’t say anything about his reaction and what impression it made … However, I don’t think that public discussion of security guarantees currently makes strategic sense,” a third emphasized.
“And what was Scholz supposed to answer to a question that concerns national security and involves the provision of classified data?” another commenter asked.
Last week, the German government officially confirmed plans to send Ukraine 30 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, three Mars multiple launch rocket systems, and IRIS-T air defense systems.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that military cargo would become a legitimate target for airborne strikes. The Foreign Ministry also warned that NATO countries were “playing with fire” by supplying Kyiv with weapons.
In Germany, they said that Scholz tried to hide about the situation in the G7

