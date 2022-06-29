World
The heads of the Caspian countries noted the importance of cooperation in the military sphere
In addition, the presidents spoke in favor of advancing the negotiation process to agree on a draft agreement on confidence-building measures in the field of military activities in the Caspian Sea, which will serve to ensure security and stability, establish norms and rules for cooperation between the Caspian states in the military sphere in accordance with the principles of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea. seas.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked