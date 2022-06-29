World

The heads of the Caspian countries noted the importance of cooperation in the military sphere

ALMA-ATA, June 29 – RIA Novosti. The heads of the Caspian states at the summit held on Wednesday in Ashgabat noted the importance of cooperation in the military sphere, the final communiqué of the meeting says.
The importance of cooperation in the military sphere on the Caspian Sea was noted,” the document says.
In addition, the presidents spoke in favor of advancing the negotiation process to agree on a draft agreement on confidence-building measures in the field of military activities in the Caspian Sea, which will serve to ensure security and stability, establish norms and rules for cooperation between the Caspian states in the military sphere in accordance with the principles of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea. seas.
Tokayev proposed how to improve the interaction of countries in the study of the Caspian Sea

