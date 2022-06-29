World
Slutsky called the new strategic concept of NATO a dead end
MOSCOW, June 29 – RIA Novosti. The new strategic concept of the North Atlantic Alliance is a dead end, the decisions of the Madrid summit jeopardize security not only on the continent, but also in the rest of the world, Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said in his Telegram channel.
China extremely concerned about NATO’s new strategic concept
“Well, from the masterpiece:” The deepening of the strategic partnership between the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation, as well as their mutually reinforcing attempts to undermine the rules-based international order, is contrary to the values and interests of the Alliance. at the expense of the suffering of the population of other countries to maintain a unipolar world? he noted.
