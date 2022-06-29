World

Slutsky called the new strategic concept of NATO a dead end

MOSCOW, June 29 – RIA Novosti. The new strategic concept of the North Atlantic Alliance is a dead end, the decisions of the Madrid summit jeopardize security not only on the continent, but also in the rest of the world, Leonid Slutsky, head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said in his Telegram channel.
“NATO’s strategic concept is a dead end. The decisions of the Madrid summit jeopardize security both on the continent and beyond,” he wrote.
Yesterday, 23:55

China extremely concerned about NATO’s new strategic concept

He clarified that the new concept of NATO is reduced to “war is peace.” “The NATO summit in Madrid approved the Alliance’s new Strategic Concept, the general essence of which boils down to the Orwellian ‘war is peace,'” he added. opinion.
“Well, from the masterpiece:” The deepening of the strategic partnership between the People’s Republic of China and the Russian Federation, as well as their mutually reinforcing attempts to undermine the rules-based international order, is contrary to the values ​​and interests of the Alliance. at the expense of the suffering of the population of other countries to maintain a unipolar world? he noted.
The rapprochement between China and Russia is contrary to the interests of NATO, according to the new strategic concept of the alliance approved at the summit in Madrid for the next ten years.
Yesterday, 08:00

NATO plans to fight with Russia by proxy

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

