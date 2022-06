The United States announced a reduction in the export of semiconductors to Russia

Western countries impose sanctions against the Russian Federation due to a special operation in Ukraine. In this regard, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire world economy. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that sooner or later Western countries should come to their senses, they are pragmatic and cynical, and when they realize that sanctions are hitting them, they will approach dialogue with Russia more constructively.