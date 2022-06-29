World
The United States announced a reduction in the export of semiconductors to Russia
WASHINGTON, June 29 – RIA Novosti. US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo claims that Western restrictive measures have led to a reduction in global semiconductor exports to Russia by 90%.
“Since we began implementing controls, global semiconductor exports to Russia from all countries have fallen by almost 90%, leaving Russian companies without the chips they need to manufacture a wide range of products, including weapons, including precision-guided missiles and tanks,” the head said. US Department of Commerce at the annual conference at the Department of Industry and Security, which is part of the Department of Industry and Security, which is responsible for export control measures.
Western countries impose sanctions against the Russian Federation due to a special operation in Ukraine. In this regard, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire world economy. Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov noted that sooner or later Western countries should come to their senses, they are pragmatic and cynical, and when they realize that sanctions are hitting them, they will approach dialogue with Russia more constructively.
