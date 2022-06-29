World

The court in Kyiv ordered the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine to remove the Russian language from the police clearance certificate

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 mins ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, June 29 – RIA Novosti. A court in Kyiv ordered the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine to exclude the Russian language from the police clearance certificates, Espresso reports on Wednesday.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine lost the appeal in which it defended the mandatory Russian language in the police clearance certificates. Today, the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal (of the city of Kyiv – ed.) rejected the appeal of the Ministry of Internal Affairs,” the plaintiff Svyatoslav Litinsky was quoted as saying by the publication.
In recent years, the use of the Russian language has been massively banned in Ukraine, the authorities have enshrined this at the legislative level. For example, the executive committee of the Nikolaev City Council reported that the use of the Russian language would be prohibited in Nikolaev schools from September 1 this year. From January 16, 2022, language quotas for nationwide print media began to operate.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said earlier that the Ukrainian authorities have been pursuing a policy of aggressive de-Russification and forced assimilation for many years. He noted that Russia wants to see Ukraine as friendly, without a ban on the Russian language and Russian culture.
14:37Culture

The German channel showed a story about the dissatisfaction of the people of Kiev with the ban on Russian books

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 13 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Reuters: transit to Kaliningrad via Lithuania will be resumed in a few days

1 hour ago

Japan’s prime minister announced his intention to strengthen the country’s defense capability

3 hours ago

NATO says it will remain a defensive alliance

4 hours ago

They propose to hold a new independence referendum in Scotland | News

10 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.