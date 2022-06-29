World
The court in Kyiv ordered the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine to remove the Russian language from the police clearance certificate
“The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine lost the appeal in which it defended the mandatory Russian language in the police clearance certificates. Today, the Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal (of the city of Kyiv – ed.) rejected the appeal of the Ministry of Internal Affairs,” the plaintiff Svyatoslav Litinsky was quoted as saying by the publication.
In recent years, the use of the Russian language has been massively banned in Ukraine, the authorities have enshrined this at the legislative level. For example, the executive committee of the Nikolaev City Council reported that the use of the Russian language would be prohibited in Nikolaev schools from September 1 this year. From January 16, 2022, language quotas for nationwide print media began to operate.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked