Reuters: transit to Kaliningrad via Lithuania will be resumed in a few days

MOSCOW, June 29 – RIA Novosti. Transit to Kaliningrad via Lithuania could resume in a few days thanks to an EU compromise with Vilnius, Reuters reported, citing informed sources.

European officials are leaning toward a compromise deal with the Baltic state to defuse the conflict with Moscow.

According to the agency, Brussels is negotiating the withdrawal of Kaliningrad from the sanctions regime. They are “paving the way for an agreement” that could be signed in early July if Lithuania withdraws its objections.
The EU has stopped letting trucks registered in Russia through since the beginning of April. However, an exception was made for the transit of goods to the Kaliningrad region. Now the ban announced by Lithuania applies to all cargo transit of goods subject to EU sanctions. Vilnius notified the Kaliningrad region of the termination from June 18 of the transit of goods subject to EU sanctions: building materials, metal, wood, cement, fertilizers, alcohol, caviar and some other categories, which in total account for about 50 percent of all transit to the region.
The US explained why the blockade of Kaliningrad is dangerous for the European Union

Governor Anton Alikhanov stressed that the ferry complex of the Kaliningrad region will cope with new cargoes against the backdrop of the decision of Vilnius. Transportation of oil products to the region through Lithuania continues, their transit is not limited until August 10.
The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Lithuania, having made such a decision, is acting aggressively and has gone beyond unfriendly lines. According to her, Vilnius should understand that Moscow’s assessment of such actions as hostile means that “it’s not time for talks” now. The Foreign Ministry stressed that Russia reserves the right to protect national interests if the restrictions are not lifted.
China says Russia may present territorial claims to Lithuania

