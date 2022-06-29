World
Reuters: transit to Kaliningrad via Lithuania will be resumed in a few days
MOSCOW, June 29 – RIA Novosti. Transit to Kaliningrad via Lithuania could resume in a few days thanks to an EU compromise with Vilnius, Reuters reported, citing informed sources.
The EU has stopped letting trucks registered in Russia through since the beginning of April. However, an exception was made for the transit of goods to the Kaliningrad region. Now the ban announced by Lithuania applies to all cargo transit of goods subject to EU sanctions. Vilnius notified the Kaliningrad region of the termination from June 18 of the transit of goods subject to EU sanctions: building materials, metal, wood, cement, fertilizers, alcohol, caviar and some other categories, which in total account for about 50 percent of all transit to the region.
The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Lithuania, having made such a decision, is acting aggressively and has gone beyond unfriendly lines. According to her, Vilnius should understand that Moscow’s assessment of such actions as hostile means that “it’s not time for talks” now. The Foreign Ministry stressed that Russia reserves the right to protect national interests if the restrictions are not lifted.
