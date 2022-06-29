Japan’s prime minister announced his intention to strengthen the country’s defense capability

TOKYO, June 29 – RIA Novosti. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, at a meeting with a group of US senators led by Jeanne Sheikhin, said that his country will increase defense spending, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.
“The Prime Minister stated that he will work to further strengthen cooperation with NATO… In addition, Prime Minister Kishida stated that the peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region are important for the world community, and in light of past month of the US-Japan Summit, he intends to radically strengthen Japan’s defense capability, maintain and strengthen the deterrence and response force of the Japan-US alliance,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Yesterday, 14:28
Japanese PM announces next G7 summit in Hiroshima
Kishida announced his intention to increase Japan’s defense spending at a meeting with Joe Biden in May this year. For the first time, the idea of raising defense spending to 2% of GDP was outlined in a draft submitted by a group of deputies from the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to Prime Minister Kisida. The project provided for the recognition of the possibility of the preventive destruction of enemy bases – now it was given a new name “ability to retaliate”, and not only missile bases, but the command functionality of the enemy could become its object. In addition, it was proposed to increase military spending to 2% of GDP, as in the countries that are members of the NATO bloc, it was proposed to provide an appropriate budget within five years. After that, the prime minister himself began to raise the issue of increasing the defense budget, without naming specific figures.
Japan now spends about 5.4 trillion yen (about $40 billion) on defense, which is about 1.24% of GDP.
June 26, 09:45
Britain, USA, Canada and Japan will impose a ban on gold imports from Russia
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked