Japan’s prime minister announced his intention to strengthen the country’s defense capability

Kishida announced his intention to increase Japan’s defense spending at a meeting with Joe Biden in May this year. For the first time, the idea of ​​raising defense spending to 2% of GDP was outlined in a draft submitted by a group of deputies from the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to Prime Minister Kisida. The project provided for the recognition of the possibility of the preventive destruction of enemy bases – now it was given a new name “ability to retaliate”, and not only missile bases, but the command functionality of the enemy could become its object. In addition, it was proposed to increase military spending to 2% of GDP, as in the countries that are members of the NATO bloc, it was proposed to provide an appropriate budget within five years. After that, the prime minister himself began to raise the issue of increasing the defense budget, without naming specific figures.