NATO says it will remain a defensive alliance

BRUSSELS, June 29 – RIA Novosti. In NATO’s new strategic concept for the next ten years, the alliance confirmed that its “character remains defensive.”
NATO leaders at the summit in Madrid approved a new strategic concept for the alliance until 2030. The document was published on the NATO website. One of the central points of the concept was the mention of Russia as “a direct threat to the security of the alliance.”
“NATO intends to protect the freedom and security of its allies. The main purpose of the organization and its primary task is to ensure our collective defense against all threats, no matter where they come from … The alliance is defensive in nature,” the concept states.
The NATO Strategic Concept is the key document of the alliance. It reaffirms NATO’s values, the goals of the organization, and provides a collective assessment of the security situation.
Slutsky called the new strategic concept of NATO a dead end

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

