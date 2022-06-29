They propose to hold a new independence referendum in Scotland | News

The Scottish Government submitted an application to the High Court on Tuesday to convene a new consultation on independence on October 19, 2023, the second consultation in a decade.

In this sense, the Prime Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, announced that she will address the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, in order to obtain his formal consent to hold the consultation, despite this not being decisive for carrying out the process.

“The democratic rights of the Scottish people are paramount, now is the time to get Scotland on the right path, now is the time for independence, Scotland is entitled to another referendum,” it stressed.

According to the leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), voters will answer whether Scotland should be an independent country, a question from the last consultation in 2014, when at least 55 percent of the Scottish population voted to remain annexed to the United Kingdom. .

Consequently, the British Government will not authorize another referendum after proclaiming that the previous result would be valid for a whole generation.

“My commitment is to ensure a process that allows the people of Scotland, whether yes or no, or yet to be decided, to express their views in a legal and constitutional referendum so that the opinion of the majority can be established fairly and democratically.” said the executive.

It is worth specifying that a poll published last week by the firm Ipsos Mori, 46 percent of Scots would vote against independence, while 45 percent would approve it, and 8 percent abstain.

