Russia supports the request of Iran and Argentina to join the Brics | News

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov showed his support on Tuesday for Iran and Argentina’s request to join the Brics, an economic alliance group made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

During his working visit to Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, the Russian foreign minister listed both countries (Iran and Argentina) as worthy and respectable candidates.

“The most important thing is that the preliminary process has started,” said the head of the Foreign Ministry of the Eurasian country in the framework of an exchange with several counterparts from countries bordering the Caspian Sea.

Likewise, Lavrov stressed that this entry must be agreed upon by the member countries of the Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) and the main criterion to be taken into account is the guarantee of the future effectiveness and the increase in the results of the entity. in practice.

Lavrov recalled that Russia had previously shown its willingness to expand the number of members of the group, and even President Vladimir Putin had classified this debate as justified and timely.

For its part, China also gave its approval to the incorporation of Iran and Argentina to the Brics, as stated by the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Asian country, Zhao Lijian.

Lijian asserted that Beijing supports expanding the group and cooperation within the Brics Plus platform, while recalling that the group has always been in contact with emerging markets and has shown its interest in strengthening itself to increase its weight on the world scene.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



