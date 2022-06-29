Mortal remains of Patrice Lumumba arrive in Congo | News

The mortal remains of the assassinated hero of Congolese independence Patrice Lumumba were transferred this Tuesday to the People’s Palace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

After 62 years of the crime, the Belgian authorities delivered last Monday a tooth with a gold crown belonging to the prime minister of the Congo.

It is worth remembering that in 1961, the martyr’s corpse was dismembered and dissolved with acid in an apparent effort to prevent any coffin from becoming a place of pilgrimage.

Accordingly, the tooth was confiscated by Belgian authorities in 2016 when the daughter of a police commissioner in Brussels revealed that she had taken it after overseeing the destruction of the hero’s body.

Given the fact, Lumumba’s family filed a lawsuit in 2011 before Belgian courts to clarify the conditions of the murder of the independence leader; following which in 2002 the Belgian government apologized for his role in the murder.

It should be noted that in 2000, a former Belgian police officer, Gerard Soete, confessed his participation in the executive’s execution, adding that the body of the independence hero and his assistants were dissolved in acid.





