Media: Czech Republic will abolish the post of commissioner for relations with Russia
PRAGUE, June 28 – RIA Novosti. The Czech government plans on Wednesday to consider abolishing the post of commissioner for Czech-Russian relations, to which Rudolf Indrak, head of the international department of the presidential administration, was appointed in 2020, the online publication České noviny reported.
“By June 30, it is planned to abolish the post of commissioner for Czech-Russian relations, to which Rudolf Indrak, head of the international department of the presidential administration, was appointed two years ago. The government will consider this issue at a meeting on Wednesday,” the publication reported.
The post of Commissioner was created by the Czech Cabinet of Ministers in order to normalize Czech-Russian relations, his negotiations were planned at the level of one of the Deputy Foreign Ministers of the Russian Federation so that the entire spectrum of relations between the two countries was considered. However, after the incident with explosions in warehouses in the village of Vrbetice, which the Czech authorities accused of organizing by Russian special services and which led to the expulsion of 18 employees of the Russian Embassy in Prague in mid-April 2021 and the return expulsion of 20 employees of the Czech diplomatic mission in Moscow, relations between the two countries worsened even more.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked