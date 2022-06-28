World

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine spoke about the project of a joint UAV plant with Turkey

MOSCOW, June 28 – RIA Novosti. The Ministries of Defense of Ukraine and Turkey continue to work on a project to build a plant for the production of Bayraktar attack drones in Ukraine, head of the Ukrainian defense department Oleksiy Reznikov said.
“Agreements in principle have been reached on the construction of a joint plant for the production of bayraktars in Ukraine. Now communication between the defense departments of Ukraine and Turkey continues, and we continue to work on the implementation of the plant construction project. These are medium-term plans. And they will be implemented,” Reznikov wrote on your social media page.
According to him, “Ukraine’s plans to acquire bayraktars are also large-scale.” He noted that since February 24, up to 50 attack UAVs have been handed over to the Ukrainian military, and several more should arrive in July.
