The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine spoke about the project of a joint UAV plant with Turkey
“Agreements in principle have been reached on the construction of a joint plant for the production of bayraktars in Ukraine. Now communication between the defense departments of Ukraine and Turkey continues, and we continue to work on the implementation of the plant construction project. These are medium-term plans. And they will be implemented,” Reznikov wrote on your social media page.
According to him, “Ukraine’s plans to acquire bayraktars are also large-scale.” He noted that since February 24, up to 50 attack UAVs have been handed over to the Ukrainian military, and several more should arrive in July.
June 16, 08:00
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked