White House says Biden will talk with Erdogan at NATO summit

Home/World/White House says Biden will talk with Erdogan at NATO summitWorldWhite House says Biden will talk with Erdogan at NATO summit CMIO Send an email 1 day ago 1 minute read Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Reddit Messenger Messenger WhatsApp Share via Email Print WASHINGTON, June 28 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden will talk with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Jake Sullivan, the US leader’s national security aide, said.“We expect that Biden will have the opportunity to talk with Erdogan tomorrow, while there is no set time and format for the meeting, but they will have the opportunity to spend time together,” Sullivan said during an audio briefing.He noted that the leaders will discuss regional and bilateral issues, touch upon Turkey’s concerns in the context of Finland and Sweden joining NATO. “We don’t predict this will be a central theme,” Sullivan added.June 21, 16:37Bloomberg revealed what troubles Turkey has prepared for the USTranslation by RJ983 Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked TagsFinland Sweden Turkey Washington CMIO Send an email 1 day ago 1 minute read Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Reddit Messenger Messenger WhatsApp Share via Email Print Show More Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr Pinterest Reddit Messenger Messenger WhatsApp Telegram Share via Email Print