White House says Biden will talk with Erdogan at NATO summit

WASHINGTON, June 28 – RIA Novosti. US President Joe Biden will talk with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Jake Sullivan, the US leader’s national security aide, said.
“We expect that Biden will have the opportunity to talk with Erdogan tomorrow, while there is no set time and format for the meeting, but they will have the opportunity to spend time together,” Sullivan said during an audio briefing.
He noted that the leaders will discuss regional and bilateral issues, touch upon Turkey’s concerns in the context of Finland and Sweden joining NATO. “We don’t predict this will be a central theme,” Sullivan added.
June 21, 16:37

Bloomberg revealed what troubles Turkey has prepared for the US

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

