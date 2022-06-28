World

The United States was concerned about the possible deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus

WASHINGTON, June 28 – RIA Novosti. If Russia deploys nuclear weapons in Belarus, it will be a matter of concern for the United States and the entire NATO, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday.
“Of course, if Russia deploys new weapons in Belarus, including nuclear weapons, this will be a matter of concern for the entire NATO and the United States,” Sullivan said.
He also added that in this case, the members of the alliance will take into account the new circumstances in the alignment of forces.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with the head of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, said that in the coming months the Russian Federation would transfer the Iskander-M complexes to Minsk.
Press Secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov earlier on Tuesday stressed that Vladimir Putin did not talk about the transfer of missiles with nuclear weapons, it was about complexes that are technically capable of carrying different types of weapons.
America cannot but produce its own opponents

