World
US working with Turkey on NATO expansion, Sullivan says
WASHINGTON, June 28 – RIA Novosti. The US and NATO allies will continue to work with Turkey to resolve differences over Finland and Sweden’s alliance membership, US national security aide Jake Sullivan said.
“We are confident that eventually they will become members of the alliance and Turkey’s concerns will be resolved,” Sullivan stressed.
June 21, 16:37
Bloomberg revealed what troubles Turkey has prepared for the US
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked