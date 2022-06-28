World

US working with Turkey on NATO expansion, Sullivan says

WASHINGTON, June 28 – RIA Novosti. The US and NATO allies will continue to work with Turkey to resolve differences over Finland and Sweden’s alliance membership, US national security aide Jake Sullivan said.
The US and allies will be able to voice their support for Finland and Sweden joining the alliance, and we will continue to work with Turkey to resolve their concerns so that eventually Finland and Sweden become members of NATO,” Sullivan said during an audio briefing.
“We are confident that eventually they will become members of the alliance and Turkey’s concerns will be resolved,” Sullivan stressed.
Bloomberg revealed what troubles Turkey has prepared for the US

Translation by RJ983

