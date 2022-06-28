World

Russia cares little about Zelensky’s invitation to G20 summit, Lavrov says

ASHGABAT, June 28 – RIA Novosti. Russia will be of little interest if Vladimir Zelensky, invited to the G20 summit in Indonesia, “walks there somewhere on the side,” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
Each time the host country invites some representatives who are not members of the G20. Well, now, as they say, one cannot do without Zelensky anywhere, they are so intrusive, annoying. Apparently, in the intervals between receiving commands from Washington, he has free time, and therefore he is happy to fit into any format and say something with tears in his eyes. But we will be of little interest whether he goes there somewhere on the side at the summit in Bali or does not go. We always respect the actions of the G20 host country,” Lavrov told reporters.
Lavrov: Russia at the G20 summit will be engaged in business, not propaganda

He explained that Russia approaches “the work of the G20 based on the fundamental principles on which it was created.”
“This is, first of all, ensuring the coordination of the activities of the leading world powers in the field of economics and international finance in order to ensure the stability of the world economy, avoid distortions, prevent crises and other specific things related specifically to maintaining stability in the global economy,” – added the minister.

