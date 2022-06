Russia cares little about Zelensky’s invitation to G20 summit, Lavrov says

Each time the host country invites some representatives who are not members of the G20. Well, now, as they say, one cannot do without Zelensky anywhere, they are so intrusive, annoying. Apparently, in the intervals between receiving commands from Washington, he has free time, and therefore he is happy to fit into any format and say something with tears in his eyes. But we will be of little interest whether he goes there somewhere on the side at the summit in Bali or does not go. We always respect the actions of the G20 host country,” Lavrov told reporters.