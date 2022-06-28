World
Russia cares little about Zelensky’s invitation to G20 summit, Lavrov says
Each time the host country invites some representatives who are not members of the G20. Well, now, as they say, one cannot do without Zelensky anywhere, they are so intrusive, annoying. Apparently, in the intervals between receiving commands from Washington, he has free time, and therefore he is happy to fit into any format and say something with tears in his eyes. But we will be of little interest whether he goes there somewhere on the side at the summit in Bali or does not go. We always respect the actions of the G20 host country,” Lavrov told reporters.
15:45
Lavrov: Russia at the G20 summit will be engaged in business, not propaganda
“This is, first of all, ensuring the coordination of the activities of the leading world powers in the field of economics and international finance in order to ensure the stability of the world economy, avoid distortions, prevent crises and other specific things related specifically to maintaining stability in the global economy,” – added the minister.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked