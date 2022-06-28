World

Lavrov: in the United States, decisions on Ukraine are not made at the presidential level

ASHGABAT, June 28 – RIA Novosti. In the United States, decisions related to Ukraine are made not at the level of the president of the country, but in the State Department, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
“I won’t guess what President (Vladimir) Zelensky hopes for – it’s absolutely not important what he thinks, what he hopes for. He doesn’t make decisions. Decisions are made in Washington, and by no means at the presidential level. Well-known officials make decisions in the State Department, and probably even in the presidential administration,” Lavrov told reporters.
Lavrov promised that Russia will draw conclusions on how to deal with the West

