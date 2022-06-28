World
Lavrov: in the United States, decisions on Ukraine are not made at the presidential level
“I won’t guess what President (Vladimir) Zelensky hopes for – it’s absolutely not important what he thinks, what he hopes for. He doesn’t make decisions. Decisions are made in Washington, and by no means at the presidential level. Well-known officials make decisions in the State Department, and probably even in the presidential administration,” Lavrov told reporters.
15:53
Lavrov promised that Russia will draw conclusions on how to deal with the West
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked