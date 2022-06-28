Russia rejects having defaulted on its foreign debt | News

The spokesman for the Kremlin (Russian Presidency), Dimitri Peskov, rejected alleged accusations of non-payment by Russia and described them as unfounded, since the payment in foreign currency was made in May and stressed that it is not his problem that the funds have not been delivered to The beneficiaries.

Russia decrees payment in rubles to foreign eurobond holders

“These statements about a suspension of payment, also in this case, have no legal basis,” Peskov pointed out in his daily press conference.

Also, the vice president of the Russian Senate, Konstantin Kosachov, denied Moscow’s alleged failure to pay its foreign debt while asserting that it is an artificial collapse of the international payment system.

The reports were also denied by riso senator Vladimir Dzhabarov. “Western banks froze [de hecho, robaron] large sums of money from our country. They do not make any transactions and cynically declare that Russia cannot pay. How cheeky!” she said.

International media specialized in economics highlighted that on June 26 the grace period of some 100 million dollars in interest payments that were due on May 27 expired and Russia, which insisted on paying the sum in rubles, incurred in the breach of its foreign debt.

The Federation Ministry of Finance said it executed the payment in full in advance, on May 20, for which Peskov stressed that the Kremlin “does not agree” with the assertion that they defaulted.

“These payments were received on the same day by the Eurobond agents and delivered in a timely manner to both the Russian Eurobond holders (…) and the international financial intermediaries,” he said in a statement.

The US Treasury Department refused on May 25 to extend its license that allowed Russia to pay foreign debt under sanctions in dollars.

The paying agent NSD, the central securities depository integrated into the Moscow Stock Exchange group, received the funds. However, the money did not reach the Eurobond owners.

According to the specialized media, this non-payment is symbolic and means little to the Russians. Instead, the Russian Ministry of Finance responded that, despite the tightening of restrictions, they will continue to meet public debt obligations, but will pay in rubles.

The head of the financial portfolio, Anton Siluánov, indicated that, even if the US restrictions lead to a technical default, this will not affect the Russians and will not change anything for them.

