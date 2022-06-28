UN inaugurates II Conference of the Oceans in Lisbon | News

The Second Conference of the United Nations Oceans began this Monday in Lisbon, inaugurated with the words of the Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, who affirmed that the world is facing an emergency in the oceans.

CMIO.org in sequence:

UN urges to take action in the face of the environmental crisis in the world

In this sense, Guterres pointed out that measures are needed to change the current course of the marine ecosystem while urging the participants “to correct these mistakes and do our part for the ocean.”

At the same time, the secretary general assured that humanity’s failure to care for the ocean “will have a domino effect throughout the 2030 Agenda” and highlighted the need to invest in economies dependent on the sea.

Although progress has been made in negotiating treaties to tackle plastic waste in line with the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development, Guterres said “we must do much more.”

Similarly, the high diplomat called for “preventing and reducing marine pollution of all kinds, both of terrestrial and marine origin” by expanding “effective conservation measures based on areas and the integrated management of coastal zones.”

In turn, the head of the UN called for investment in climate-resistant coastal infrastructure, the restoration of coastal ecosystems, as well as meeting the commitment of zero net emissions by 2050 by the transport sector.

Likewise, Guterres outlined as a goal the need to map 80 percent of the seabed by the year 2030 while encouraging the “private sector to join associations that support ocean research and sustainable management.”

The last United Nations Conference on the Oceans was held five years ago in the US city of New York where representatives advocated reversing the decline in the health of the oceans.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source