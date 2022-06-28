Madrid registers massive demonstrations against NATO | News

Some 30,000 people, according to the organizers of the protests, have demonstrated this Sunday in Madrid and other towns in Spain, to reject the holding of the summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the Iberian nation and raise what They called for an alternative to the Atlantic alliance, based on the principles of peace and demilitarization.

In the march, convened by the Popular Assembly against the War, the State Platform for Peace and the NO Madrid NATO Assembly, the attendees chanted slogans such as “No NATO, bases out” or “military spending for schools and hospitals”, and they carried banners with slogans such as “peace”, “no war” or “we do not pay for your wars”.

The march was the conclusion of a congress against NATO and its meeting in Madrid, called the Summit for Peace, which organized 16 events at the headquarters of the Madrid Workers’ Commissions union as a call for military de-escalation and the resolution of conflicts through dialogue, diplomatic and peaceful means.

Some of the ideas highlighted during the popular summit were the alternatives of collective security without military bodies, the relationship between militarism and patriarchy, the global consequences of the war in Ukraine or the economic impact of military spending.

The call for the popular summit and the march itself this Sunday indicates that the Government of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party and United We Can use the war in Ukraine to “further militarize Europe’s southern border and criminalize migrants,” as well as to “deny the right of self-determination to the Saharawi people, recognized by the UN”.

They also denounced that conflicts such as the war in Ukraine have been “open or provoked” by NATO or its partners.

A manifesto read during the demonstration says that their demands go through the cessation of all aggression and the withdrawal of military troops, the immediate withdrawal of Spain from NATO, the end of all foreign military bases, opposition to the expansion of the NATO and the increase in military budgets.

This week the presidential summit takes place in Madrid in which, in addition to the Atlantic allies, heads of government from Sweden, Finland and a Ukrainian delegation are expected without President Zelensky in person.

The Secretary General of the Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, has announced that in Madrid “we will take decisions to strengthen our Alliance and keep it agile in this most dangerous world” and for this they have invited the leaders of four Asia-Pacific countries: Australia, Korea South, New Zealand and Japan.





