Qatar to Host US-Iranian PIAC Talks | News

The spokesman for the Iranian delegation, which negotiates the nuclear agreement with the West, announced Monday that Qatar will be the host nation for the indirect talks between the representatives of the Islamic nation and those of the United States (USA) to try to reactivate the Comprehensive Joint Action Pact signed in 2015.

“Iran has chosen that Qatar host the talks because it is our friend,” said the spokesman for the Persian delegation, Mohamad Marandi, according to local media reports.

Similarly, he added that the restart of the negotiations does not imply that the agreement is close to being reinstated, since “it depends on the will of the United States.” “The signing of the agreement is conditional on the withdrawal of sanctions with guarantees acceptable to Iran,” he detailed.

He also stressed that the US has not yet made the necessary decisions, so that “Iran will not allow the United States to commit fraud, so the issue of guarantees and sanctions must be resolved,” he said.

He also reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s commitment to the nuclear deal and argued that it was the United States that left the pact in 2018, which later led Tehran to reduce some of its commitments to the important deal.

“Despite the misuse of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) by the United States to issue a resolution against Iran over the past two weeks, Iran has never left the negotiating table,” he stressed.

At the same time, he maintained that Washington is seeing that Tehran interacts from a logical point of view and “like the Europeans, it knows that its situation is more difficult because of the war in Ukraine.” “It is in the interest of the United States to reach an agreement,” he declared.

For his part, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Said Jatibzade, reiterated that “the ball is on Washington’s roof.” “If they give a response (to Iranian demands), an agreement can be expected,” he said.

“Nothing has reached a dead end until there is an agreement, above all. What Iran has done (regarding breaches of its obligations) is reversible, as long as the other party fulfills its obligations,” he commented.

Furthermore, he insisted that nothing would be added to the agreements reached in Vienna and nothing would be reduced. “What we will do in the negotiations in the next few days is not about the nuclear dimension, but only about the parts of the differences in the few issues that remain in the scope of the lifting of sanctions.”

