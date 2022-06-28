Bulgarian PM resigns after losing vote of no confidence | News

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov announced on Monday his resignation from office, after losing a no-confidence motion last week presented by the populist conservative opposition, so that in 18 months the nation can face new elections.

Bulgarian Parliament approves motion of censure against the Government

“This morning I have resigned as Prime Minister of Bulgaria. During these 6 months, it was an honor for me to start the long march to conquer Bulgaria from behind the scenes,” Petkov said on his Facebook account.

According to the current ex-premier, there is no other way than to move towards the ideal that Bulgaria is the State where the law is above all, there are public funds to invest in schools, kindergartens and better health care. “The state creating the conditions for young families,” he said.

“I know that I am not alone in this dream of mine and that the next elections will be a real referendum on what Bulgaria wants: Bulgaria of legality and prosperity or Bulgaria behind the scenes and the mafia. I choose the first one and I will keep fighting for it!” she added.

In addition, the political crisis was aggravated by the departure of four ministers from the populist anti-system ITN party, led by singer Slavi Trifonov, who accused the premier of not managing the nation’s public accounts well and of wanting to lift the Bulgarian veto against the start of the negotiations for North Macedonia’s entry into the European Union.

After assuming power on December 13, 2021, Petkov’s coalition of four parties of different ideologies fell apart in recent weeks. The motion of censure was approved by 123 votes in favor and 116 against.

For his part, the president of the country, the pro-Russian Rumen Radev, will once again entrust the formation of a new Executive to Petkov, who has to seek a majority in Parliament, but it is very likely that he will not be able to form it, so that he will remain in hands of the opposition right-wing populist party GERB, former Prime Minister Boyko Borisov.

However, GERB previously indicated that it will immediately return the task of forming a Government, so it will then pass on to any other formation.

If no party manages to gather the necessary majorities, which some analysts believe will happen, then the Chamber will be dissolved and early elections will be called for next fall, the fourth since April 2021.

Petkov had a pro-European and pro-NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) stance, something that was unusual, in a nation generally friendly with Moscow.

Last April, Russia complied with its warning that it would cut off the flow of gas to Bulgaria and Poland for not paying in rubles, according to the Russian state-owned company Gazprom in a statement.

