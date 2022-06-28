Iran submits application to join the Brics group | News

The Government of Iran presented on Monday its request to join the Brics group of countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), an economic and commercial alliance of nations, while assuring that its entry may bring new values ​​and possibilities.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Saeed Khatibzadeh, communicated the decision that has been welcomed by Russia, although he expressed the need to establish requirements for new members.

In this sense, the Russian presidential advisor, Yuri Ushakov, stated that “we are positive about the possible expansion of this association”, but it is necessary to define “the procedures and requirements for potential candidates to join the Brics group”.

Previously, during the last summit of the integration bloc, Argentine President Alberto Fernández expressed his country’s willingness to belong to the group and described it as “a platform with enormous capabilities.”

For his part, the Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, has declared that the incorporation of new members contributes to the increase in the influence and representativeness of the Brics.

South Africa has been the last country to join the block at the beginning of the last decade after the invitation of the then BRIC, which took into account its possibility of acting as a gateway with the rest of the African continent.

Last week, the Brics Business Forum was held virtually, with the participation of, in addition to the members, invited countries such as Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Iran, Egypt, Indonesia, Nigeria, Senegal, the Emirates United Arab and Thailand.





