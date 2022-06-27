China rejects G7 politicization of infrastructure projects | News

The spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian, said on Monday that the country is not opposed to initiatives that support global infrastructure, but it is opposed to those projects being awarded a political matrix.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Argentina advocates a new financial order at the G7 Summit

Faced with the initiatives of the Group of Seven (G7), the Chinese spokesman declared that “we believe that there is no problem in the various initiatives replacing each other, but we oppose the declarations and actions that, under the pretext of building infrastructure , promote geopolitical intentions, smear and denigrate the Belt and Road Initiative.”

The Chinese diplomat stressed that the United States has issued a false narrative about the Silk Road, spread in turn by the G7 after the launch of a measure with the purpose of promoting investments in infrastructure to counteract Chinese influence in developing countries. average income.

#China opposes the promotion of geopolitical strategies under the pretext of infrastructure construction by reacting to the 600 billion USD plan of #G7 to “counter” China’s Belt and Road Initiative pic.twitter.com/ePiDsEqS6F

– Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

June 27, 2022

This policy of the G7 group and the United States (USA) is supported by the creation of a global infrastructure and investment association, the Association for Global Infrastructure (PGII), which according to the media local, aims to become a competitor to the Chinese Belt and Road initiative.

“It is the US that should be held responsible for creating the ‘debt trap.’ Washington’s expansionary monetary policies, financial innovation with lax supervision, and ill-intentioned short selling are weighing down developing countries with debt burdens,” Zhao Lijian noted.

The Belt and Road initiative is conceived from China as a strategy to enhance trade between more than 60 nations in Central Asia, Europe and the African continent.

For this reason, the Chinese spokesman specified that the ‘silk road’ “has followed the principle of broad consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits and has provided tangible benefits to partner countries and their peoples.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source