Leaders of Turkey, Sweden and Finland to hold talks in Madrid

BRUSSELS, June 27 – RIA Novosti. The leaders of Turkey, Sweden and Finland will hold talks in Madrid on Tuesday, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference ahead of the June 28-30 summit in Madrid."I am glad that the leaders of Turkey, Sweden and Finland have accepted my invitation to meet tomorrow in Madrid," he said. The Secretary General also added that a high-level trilateral meeting will also be held in Brussels on Monday.Stoltenberg expressed hope for progress in the talks on Finland and Sweden joining the alliance, but declined to "predict" the timing of entry.May 9, 08:00We are very NATO. What will happen if the Swedes and Finns join an alliance