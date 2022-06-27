The PMR does not hatch aggressive plans towards its neighbors, said the head

World
TIRASPOL, June 27 – RIA Novosti. The head of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic, Vadim Krasnoselsky, at a meeting with British Ambassador to Moldova Stephen Fisher, said that Pridnestrovie does not harbor aggressive plans against its neighbors, the press service of the Pridnestrovian leader reported on Monday.
“The Republic remains faithful to the previously outlined position: the armed forces of the PMR and a group of Russian troops, which is on a peacekeeping mission in Pridnestrovie, do not hatch plans for armed aggression against neighboring states – even against the backdrop of committed terrorist attacks and provocations,” the press service quotes the words Krasnoselsky.
“The committed terrorist acts and sabotage did not change my mind. I did not blame the leadership of neighboring states for their organization, realizing that this was the work of middle-level representatives. I called on the Moldovan prosecutor’s office and the OSCE to take part in the investigation. They did not respond. On blowing up the MGB building TMR and explosions at the Mayak station, I turned to Mr. Zelensky, urging him to look into it in order to exclude further provocative actions,” the Pridnestrovian leader said.
“I have not changed my position. If Transnistria is provoked and drawn into hostilities, it will be fatal for peace in Europe,” Krasnoselsky stressed.
Transnistria, 60% of whose inhabitants are Russians and Ukrainians, sought secession from Moldova even before the collapse of the USSR, fearing that Moldova would join Romania on the wave of nationalism. In 1992, after a failed attempt by the Moldovan authorities to solve the problem by force, Transnistria became virtually a territory not controlled by Chisinau.
