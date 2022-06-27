World
NATO Secretary General declared the impossibility of a full-fledged dialogue with Moscow
BRUSSELS, June 27 – RIA Novosti. Recognizing Russia as a security threat to NATO does not mean giving up contacts with Moscow, but a full-fledged dialogue is impossible, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a press conference ahead of the June 28-30 summit in Madrid.
“Now the substantive dialogue that we have been working on for many years is not on the negotiating table because of Russia’s actions, the way Russia has chosen confrontation over dialogue… But there remains a need to maintain channels of communication to prevent incidents. Also at a certain stage, we will probably be able to cooperate on arms control issues,” he said.
Earlier, Stoltenberg said that NATO leaders in Madrid will agree on a new strategic concept until 2030, in which Russia will be named one of the main threats to collective security.
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow remains open to dialogue with NATO, but on an equal footing, while the West should abandon its policy of militarizing the continent. The department also said earlier that all the practical cooperation that has been built for years, the alliance has long collapsed.
