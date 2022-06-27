World
Taiwanese UAV makes record flight around island air defense zone
BEIJING, June 27 – RIA Novosti. A Taiwanese-made Teng Yun 2 unmanned aerial vehicle completed a 10-hour training flight over Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, making it the longest domestically-made drone flight, Liberty Times reported on Monday.
According to the publication, the drone began its flight on Saturday at 18.46 local time (13.46 Moscow time), starting from the Jiashan Air Force Base in Hualien County in eastern Taiwan. After flying around the island’s air defense identification zone, the drone returned to the same base at about five in the morning on Sunday. The entire flight lasted 10 hours and 16 minutes, the longest non-stop flight by a locally produced drone.
The publication, citing officials on the island, reports that after the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense ordered to speed up the research and development of such drones. The ten-hour flight of the Teng Yun 2 proved that it is capable of monitoring water and air space near the Taiwan Strait, the paper said.
Su Ziyun, director of the National Defense Resources and Industrial Research Division of Taiwan’s National Defense and Security Research Institute, said in an interview with the Island Central News Agency that the successful flight of Teng Yun 2 marked a new milestone in the independence of the island’s defense capability.
Official relations between the central government of the People’s Republic of China and its island province were interrupted in 1949, after the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, defeated in a civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Business and informal contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the parties began to contact through non-governmental organizations – the Beijing Association for the Development of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Cross-Strait Exchange Foundation.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked