President Joe Biden arrives in Germany for the G7 summit | News

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, arrived in Germany on Saturday to participate in the G7 summit where he will discuss his united front against Russia due to the military operation in eastern Ukraine.

The former Pentagon assistant, and current person in charge of coordinating Washington’s communications on strategic issues, John Kirby, declared last Thursday that the visit occurs at “a key moment for transatlantic solidarity.”

The stated objectives of the White House with this visit are: to put more pressure on Russia, to propose a partnership on the infrastructure of developing nations and to discuss proposals to face the increase in energy and food prices.

The first meeting of President Biden, who will be in German territory for three days, will be this Sunday with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

According to John Kirby, Joe Biden’s intervention will demonstrate “the president’s intention to revitalize our alliances and partnerships so that Russia is accountable” for the conflict with Ukraine.

We’re rolling down in Germany for the G7.

I look forward to conversations around our nations’ shared values ​​and priorities: climate, development infrastructure, global health security, and shaping the rules of the road for the economy and technology for decades to come. pic.twitter.com/M63vwWXyht

— President Biden (@POTUS)

June 26, 2022

This intention will also be pursued at the NATO Summit to be held next week. In addition, the US wants to show that confronting Russia and China are complementary objectives.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



