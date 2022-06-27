Russian bombardment of the Ukrainian capital leaves two injured | News

Two citizens were injured this Sunday in kyiv, Ukraine, after a bombing occurred in a residential area near the territory.

The Emergency Service reported that “after a bombardment” there was “a fire in a nine-story building” and according to preliminary reports, two people were sent to nearby hospitals.

The governor of the kyiv region, Oleksiy Kuleba, reported that “a missile was shot down by anti-aircraft defense in the kyiv region, the debris fell on a village.”

“Search and rescue operations are underway at a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district where the rocket landed. There are people under the rubble. Some residents were evacuated, two victims were hospitalized,” he said.

The detonator was perceived around 06:30 (local time) and “several explosions were also reported in the Chevchenkivsky district”, in the center of northwestern Ukraine.

The Russian bombardment in the early hours of Sunday in kyiv was aimed at “intimidating the Ukrainians” before the June 28-30 NATO summit in Madrid, according to the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitaly Klitschko.

It is about “intimidating the Ukrainians (…) given the proximity of the NATO summit,” said Klistchko, who went to the place where the bombing took place.

So far it has been announced that there are “ambulances and rescue personnel” in the area to evacuate individuals from the property.

According to Oleksiï Goncharenko, Russian troops fired 14 missiles at kyiv, a territory that had not received Russian defense since the beginning of June.

The spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashénkov, reported last Friday that the Russian Army had control over 10 settlements of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (PLR) as a sign of the advance of these troops in the country.

