DEA, a story of little effectiveness against drug trafficking | News

Within the framework of the celebration of the International Day of the Fight against Drugs, critics of the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) consider that this dependency has failed in its objective.

UN warns about increase in drug consumption in the world

The DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) was created in 1973 during the presidency of Richard Nixon with the mission of repressing and reducing the supply, distribution and consumption of narcotics in the US, for which it has signed joint programs with other countries, in especially in Latin America, where the drug is produced and transited.

The image that the US agency has is that it has managed to reduce production and increase interceptions and seizures of drug shipments, in addition to ending drug cartels, either by capturing drug traffickers to try them in the US or by killing them.

The DEA, a failure

Analyst Fernando Casado, in the article “The new invention to attack Venezuela: The Cartel of the Suns”, points out that the DEA, created 47 years ago, has about five thousand special agents, with offices in 66 countries, and a budget of about three billion dollars a year.

However, when examining “the course of the DEA in its so-called war on drugs, we can affirm that it has been a failure, which has been verified even by the person in charge,” said the professor at the Bolivarian University of Venezuela.

Casado recalled the words of Gil Kerlikowske, former director of the US Office of National Drug Control Policy, who declared in 2010 that the war on drugs “from a broad perspective, has not been successful (…) after 40 years [el tiempo del trabajo de la DEA] the concern about drugs and drug problems is, if possible, greater and more intense”.

The DEA and its scandal stories

For the expert, it is interesting to see that these are the conclusions “after having spent more than a billion dollars in the fight against drugs, and that as a result the violence resulting from drug trafficking is more widespread and more intense than ever.” ”.

Casado recalled that the DEA has been plagued by innumerable scandals, including when special agents in Colombia “held parties with prostitutes paid by the drug traffickers they were supposed to fight,” in addition to receiving money, expensive gifts and weapons.

Another serious misconduct, according to a report by the US Department of Justice, is “the possibility that DEA equipment and information may have been compromised as a result of the agents’ conduct.”

In 2012, DEA agents, as part of an anti-drug operation in Honduras, shot and killed four innocent people who were on a boat, including two women and a 14-year-old boy.

“Although it was initially said that the agents had fired in self-defense, it was discovered that the events constituted a cold-blooded murder,” Casado said.

Cocaine production grows in Colombia

As detailed in the latest UN World Drug Report, the coca leaf is at record highs. “The cultivation of the coca bush continues at its highest historical levels,” says the document from the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

“The estimated global production of cocaine reached, once again, an all-time high, and global seizures increased marginally, to the largest amount ever recorded,” the text continues.

The UNODC highlighted in its report that the United States is the main consumer of drugs in the world.

Adam Isacson, a regional security analyst at the Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA), told the BBC that the strategy of repression and combat applied by the different US governments “has not achieved make a dent in the drug trade or diminish the desire of Americans or Europeans to use them”.

Mexico, drug violence

Professor Casado observed that “the war on drugs is not bearing the expected fruit in Mexico, where the DEA is very active.”

“What would have been guaranteed is the survival of the most heartless organizations that now occupy the entire space of Mexico, since the DEA only managed to eliminate the weakest organizations and has consequently created ‘super-traffickers’, the most difficult to combat and repress. , generating more violence,” he mentioned.

The violence generated by the so-called “war on drugs” has left tens of thousands dead in Mexico in the last 12 years, according to official data.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who took office in December 2018, has said that – contrary to previous governments – he seeks to end this problem by attacking its root: poverty and institutional abandonment that the population has suffered for years. .

The DEA was expelled from Venezuela

In 2005, the DEA was expelled from Venezuela by the Government after complaints that its agents participated in drug trafficking and espionage practices, among other illegal acts.

