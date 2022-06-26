They find 17 young people dead in a bar in South Africa | News

At least 17 young people appeared dead this Sunday in a bar in the South African city of East London, in the south of the African country.

Provincial Police Chief Thembinkosi Kinana stated that “17 boys were found in a late night bar here in East London. The circumstances surrounding this incident are unknown at this time.”

Although “no obvious sign of injury” was found on the bodies, it is estimated that the cause of death was exposure to poisonous substances.

Bodies lying as if they collapsed to the floor suddenly while dancing or in the middle of a conversation. Other bodies are slumped across chairs and lying over tables. #EastLondonDeath

However, the police officer pointed out that he does not want to “make any speculation at this time”, so “the investigation continues,” said officer Kinana.

It is estimated that the victims were between 18 and 20 years old, but a report with the identification of all the deceased has not yet been released.

The spokesman for the Department of Transport of the Eastern Cape province, Unathi Bonqosi, reported that the authorities are still trying to determine the exact number of victims and it is expected to increase.





