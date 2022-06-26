Russian Defense Minister visits troops in Donbas | News

The Minister of Defense, Army General Sergei Shoigu, carried out an on-site inspection, for the first time since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine 123 days ago, of a command center of the Russian troops.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defense reported that Shoigu took advantage of his visit to decorate the soldiers who showed heroism while carrying out missions in the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donbas.

“Shoigu handed out state awards: the Gold Star of the Hero of the Russian Federation medal and the Order of Valor to Russian servicemen who showed heroism and dedication in carrying out combat missions during the special military operation,” it said. .

“I assure you that you still have many glorious deeds ahead for the benefit of our country, the Armed Forces, the Airborne Forces. Congratulations! Take good care of yourselves,” said the Defense Minister.

During the inspection at the command posts of the Russian groups, Shoigi heard reports from the commanders about the current situation and the actions of the Russian armed forces in the main directorates of the special operation in Ukraine.

“The head of the military department paid special attention to the organization of comprehensive support for military operations,” said the message posted on the department’s Telegram channel.

The general also drew attention to the creation of the necessary living conditions for Russian military personnel at temporary deployment points.

The presence of the Minister of Defense in various army command posts occurred in the context of the seizure by Russian troops of the territory of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic, in the Donbas region, eastern Ukraine.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



