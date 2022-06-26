G7 kick off their annual summit in Bavaria, Germany | News

The meetings of the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) countries, which will also be joined by the leaders of Argentina, India, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa, began this Sunday in Elmau, Bavaria, southern Germany.

President Joe Biden arrives in Germany for the G7 summit

During the summit, which will last until June 28, seven work sessions will be held, where topics such as the global economy, alliances for developing countries, foreign and security policy, sustainable development, food security, multilateralism and technologies will be addressed. digital.

Another issue to be discussed will be the expansion of sanctions against Moscow for the special military operation in Ukraine, which could include the import of gold from Russia.

Within the framework of the summit, demonstrations by various groups of activists are held in parallel to protest against the G7 policy and demand greater social justice, equality, preserve biodiversity and combat hunger globally.

The eve of the opening of the summit has been marked by a first protest march, in Munich, with some 4,000 attendees, which had been called by various anti-globalization groups and environmental activists.

The German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the group, received before that Bavarian castle the rest of the G7 leaders – the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, France and Italy-, the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the European Council, Charles Michel.

The venue for the G7 meeting is located in the district of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, located about 100 kilometers from Munich and near the Zugspitze mountain, the highest in Germany, in the Bavarian Alps.

The Argentine president, the first from that South American country to attend a G7 summit by special invitation, will hold bilateral meetings with the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz and the prime minister of India, Narendra Modi.

