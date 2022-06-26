World

Media: NATO may decide on the largest deployment of forces in Europe

MOSCOW, June 26 – RIA Novosti. NATO countries during the summit in Madrid may decide on the largest increase in the contingent in Europe, writes the Spanish newspaper Pais, citing sources.
According to them, some countries want to form an eastern grouping in brigades, and not in battle groups, as it is now. Thus, the number of military personnel within one unit from 1000-1600 will at least double.
The deployment of divisions of up to 15 thousand people under the command of generals is also being discussed.
As noted, a new strategic concept of the alliance, which is now called the “Madrid concept”, will be adopted at the next congress. According to sources, the document “will put an end to ties with Moscow.”
The NATO summit will be held June 28-30 in Madrid. As NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated on June 19, the meeting participants will announce that Russia is no longer a partner for the alliance, but “a threat to peace and stability.” At the same time, as expected, NATO leaders will announce a decision on the new deployment of forces in Europe.
Spanish Foreign Ministry reveals NATO’s plans to join Ukraine

