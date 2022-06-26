World
Media: NATO may decide on the largest deployment of forces in Europe
According to them, some countries want to form an eastern grouping in brigades, and not in battle groups, as it is now. Thus, the number of military personnel within one unit from 1000-1600 will at least double.
The NATO summit will be held June 28-30 in Madrid. As NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated on June 19, the meeting participants will announce that Russia is no longer a partner for the alliance, but “a threat to peace and stability.” At the same time, as expected, NATO leaders will announce a decision on the new deployment of forces in Europe.
10:26
Spanish Foreign Ministry reveals NATO’s plans to join Ukraine
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked