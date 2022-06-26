World

Biden confirms G7 decision to ban gold imports from Russia

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read

MOSCOW, June 26 – RIA Novosti. The G7 countries will refuse to buy gold from Russia, declared United States President Joe Biden.

The G7 together will announce a ban on the import of Russian gold, the main export that brings Russia tens of billions of dollars,” he explained on his Twitter page.

Earlier media reported that the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan would also take a similar measure. Moreover, the sanctions will not affect already acquired assets.
The G7 summit, chaired by Germany, takes place from June 26 to 28 at Elmau Castle in Bavaria. Among the invited participants of the summit are the leaders of Senegal, South Africa, Argentina, India, and Indonesia. Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to participate via video link.
June 20, 08:00

The highest gasoline prices are in a country sitting on an oil and gas needle



Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 days ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Bulgarian PM resigns after losing vote of no confidence | News

49 mins ago

Iran submits application to join the Brics group | News

3 hours ago

China rejects G7 politicization of infrastructure projects | News

5 hours ago

Leaders of Turkey, Sweden and Finland to hold talks in Madrid

12 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.