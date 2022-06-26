Biden confirms G7 decision to ban gold imports from Russia

Home/World/Biden confirms G7 decision to ban gold imports from RussiaWorldBiden confirms G7 decision to ban gold imports from Russia CMIO Send an email 2 days ago 1 minute read Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Reddit Messenger Messenger WhatsApp Share via Email Print MOSCOW, June 26 – RIA Novosti. The G7 countries will refuse to buy gold from Russia, declared United States President Joe Biden.The G7 together will announce a ban on the import of Russian gold, the main export that brings Russia tens of billions of dollars,” he explained on his Twitter page.Earlier media reported that the United Kingdom, Canada and Japan would also take a similar measure. Moreover, the sanctions will not affect already acquired assets.The G7 summit, chaired by Germany, takes place from June 26 to 28 at Elmau Castle in Bavaria. Among the invited participants of the summit are the leaders of Senegal, South Africa, Argentina, India, and Indonesia. Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to participate via video link.June 20, 08:00The highest gasoline prices are in a country sitting on an oil and gas needle Translation by RJ983 Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked TagsÁfrica Argentina Canada Germany Índia Indonésia Japan Moscow Rússia Senegal South Africa United Kingdom USA CMIO Send an email 2 days ago 1 minute read Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Reddit Messenger Messenger WhatsApp Share via Email Print Show More Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr Pinterest Reddit Messenger Messenger WhatsApp Telegram Share via Email Print