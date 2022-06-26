82 Palestinians injured in brutal West Bank crackdown | News

At least 82 Palestinians were injured on Friday as Israeli forces cracked down on protesters in several West Bank towns.

UN says Al Jazeera journalist was killed by Israel

Israeli forces raided the villages near the city of Nablus and caused numerous cases of suffocation in these settlements.

Meanwhile, the emergency director of the Palestinian entity in Nablus, Ahmed Jibril, declared that a paramedic who was serving on a voluntary basis was hit by a tear gas canister that hit his face.

Palestinian paramayidc Anan Alaiwi got injured with tear gas canister in his face during confrontation in the village of Beit Dajan, north of occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/4GYThkYb3f

In the eastern town of Beit Dajan, 15 cases of suffocation were reported, while in Burin, 61 were recorded with this medical report and one injured.

According to the director of Emergencies, four Palestinians are being treated for injuries sustained after falling from a hill in Beita and presenting symptoms of suffocation.

Every week we learn of the human, political and social havoc caused by the attacks by Israeli forces on Palestinian territory with the aim of “ethnically cleansing” the territory in a clear demonstration of their racist and interventionist policy.





