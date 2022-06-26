Somali Parliament Appoints New Prime Minister | News

Somali deputy Hamza Abdi Barre was appointed on Saturday as the new prime minister of the African country to replace Mohamed Hussein Roble, who remained in office in 2020.

The new president of Somalia is sworn in

The 220 members of the Somali Parliament voted in favor of Barre’s appointment, according to local media reports.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud proposed Hamza Abdi Barre as possible prime minister on June 15, after several days of meetings and rumors on social media.

Congratulations! Somali lawmakers on Saturday approved Hamza Abdi Barre as the country’s new prime minister in a landslide vote.

However, under Somali law, the 48-year-old deputy could not take office without first obtaining Parliament’s approval.

During his political career, Hamza Abdi Barre has held positions in the governing party Union for Peace and Development (UDP) and in various government entities.





