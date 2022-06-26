Increases to 18 dead migrants trying to enter Spain | News

The number of migrants who died when trying to jump the Melillas fence that divides Spain and Morocco, to emigrate to Spanish territory, rose to 18 on Friday.

As confirmed by the authorities of the Moroccan province of Nador, 13 of the migrants died at the time of their attempt to reach Spanish territory when they were surprised by the police attack.

The authorities refer that the deaths occurred at “a moment of stampede” or due to “injuries suffered when falling to the ground when climbing the fence.”

The Delegation of Melilla reported that, despite “the extensive device deployed by the Moroccan security forces, in coordination with the Spanish State Security Forces”, some 2,000 migrants tried to circumvent the fence.

It is estimated that at least 130 managed to access Spanish territory, while 176 are reported as injured and, of these, 13 are in serious condition.

Meanwhile, the Moroccan police headquarters declared that 140 of its soldiers are wounded and five of them are in serious condition.

The migration attempt is the first reported since Spain and Morocco reestablished their diplomatic relations last March after the Spanish recognition of Western Sahara as part of Morocco.

The migratory group was made up mostly of men from sub-Saharan Africa.





