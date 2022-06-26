Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth in Silwad | News

Israeli occupation forces killed 16-year-old Palestinian teenager Mohamad Hamad in an assault on the village of Silwad, near Ramallah, in the northern West Bank, local council sources reported.

Israeli crackdown leaves nine Palestinians injured in West Bank

The young man’s death was confirmed by the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, which identified him as Mohamad Abdalah Hamad.

The teenager was on a road to the Ofra neighborhood, neighboring Silwad, when he was injured by Israeli soldiers, said the municipal councilor, who added that the young man died hours later.

The Palestinian young man, who was shot and arrested by the Israeli occupation forces in Silwad yesterday’s afternoon, has just succumbed to his wounds. pic.twitter.com/bl99eguxL2

— TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza)

June 24, 2022

Hamad died in Israeli custody and the army was expected to release the body later on Saturday.

Earlier this month, social media users and activists launched a campaign to recover the bodies of Palestinians killed by the Israeli occupation forces.

Israel has 103 Palestinian bodies in refrigerators, and another 256 have already been buried without allowing families to perform their last rites, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club.

Israeli troops have been actively raiding villages in the occupied West Bank, with the clear aim of killing Palestinians and arresting others who, in turn, confront the occupying forces.

Since early 2022, Israeli occupation forces have killed more than 70 Palestinians, 27 of them from Jenin and its camp, including Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was covering an Israeli incursion.





