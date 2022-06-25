Iran and EU to resume talks on nuclear deal | News

World

Iran and EU to resume talks on nuclear deal

The high representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, affirmed this Saturday in Tehran that the talks to save the 2015 nuclear pact will resume in “the next few days”, after months of paralysis.

In a press conference held in Tehran with Borrell, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdolahian expressed his hope for further progress in relations between the Persian country and the blockade of Europe.

Abdolahian said Tehran is ready to resume stalled talks with the P4+1 group of countries in Vienna to revive the 2015 deal that the United States unilaterally abandoned under former President Donald Trump.

Both Iran and the European bloc seek to break the deadlock between parties to the deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. (JCPOA), on the revival of the agreement and the removal of sanctions against Iran.

“We are ready to resume the Vienna talks in the coming days,” Iran’s top diplomat said.

However, the United States representation has presented a series of objections that have delayed the negotiations, since they resumed more than a year ago.

Borrell, for his part, has pointed out that it is necessary to speed up the work, adding that there are decisions that must be made in Tehran and Washington.

The European Union coordinates talks in Vienna between Iran and Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, China, and the United States indirectly, to save the 2015 nuclear agreement, which limited the Iranian atomic program in exchange for the lifting of sanctions.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

