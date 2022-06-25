Railway workers in the United Kingdom celebrate their third day of unemployment | News

Tens of thousands of British rail workers are on Saturday in their third day of a staggered strike, virtually paralyzing the UK train system in the biggest strike in the last 30 years in the European country.

CMIO.org in sequence:

UK rail union leads second day of protests

Only one train in five is expected to run and half of the lines will be closed, according to the traffic department. In addition, circulation was limited to between 07:30 and 18:30. Irregularities are also expected for this Sunday.

The trains do not circulate in England, Scotland and Wales due to the massive unemployment promoted by the union of transporters for possible cuts in salary and personnel.

The strike of the National Union of Railway, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT), broke out this Tuesday, on Thursday they also held a strike and this Saturday is the third day.

The union, which brings together more than 40,000 workers, asks for a 7% increase in the face of escalating inflation, the Government offers 3%. Inflation in the country is expected to hit 11 percent in the fall.

Rail companies reiterated their pleas for people to avoid traveling unless necessary.

The RMT railway union, which organized this week’s action, said the strike was necessary as wages have failed to keep up with British inflation.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said its members are “standing up for all workers who are trying to get a pay rise and some job security”.

“In a modern economy, workers need to be adequately rewarded for their work, enjoy good conditions, and have the peace of mind that their jobs will not be taken away from them.”

However, Network Rail chief executive Andrew Haines said the decision to “carry out another unnecessary and premature strike day means our passengers will suffer again this Saturday.”

“A fraction of the trains will run compared to the usual Saturday service, with trains starting later in the morning and finishing much earlier in the evening,” he noted.

The general secretary of the TUC union federation, Frances O’Grady, for her part branded the government’s plans a “deliberate attempt to undermine the right to strike and reduce the bargaining power of workers.”

British Airways ground workers at London’s Heathrow airport voted on Thursday to go on strike in the summer during the school holiday period between the end of July and August.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source