WorldWorld

Iranian-Norwegian suspected of shooting in Oslo

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 mins ago
1 minute read

MURMANSK, June 25 – RIA Novosti. The suspect in the Oslo shooting is a Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin, police spokesman Christian Hatlo said at a press conference.
“The suspect is a Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin. He is charged with murder, attempted murder and organizing a terrorist attack,” he said.
The police spokesman stressed that these are preliminary charges, during the investigation they can be changed. In addition, it is assumed that the shooter acted alone.
Earlier it was reported that on the night of Saturday at two pubs in Oslo there was a shooting, which killed two people. According to updated data, 21 people were injured, 11 of them received minor injuries, three are in serious condition.
“There is reason to believe that we are talking about hate crimes. This is one of the hypotheses,” Khatlo added.
It is also known that the suspect is 42 years old, he had previously come to the attention of law enforcement agencies. The police seized a machine gun and a pistol from the man.
09:42

Police investigating Oslo shooting as a terrorist attack

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 9 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. >Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

NATO summit in Madrid will be historic, Stoltenberg says

1 hour ago

Ukrainian military sold low-quality bulletproof vests

3 hours ago

Turkish authorities take control of forest fires in Marmaris

4 hours ago

Kyiv will receive a grant of one billion euros from Germany

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.