Iranian-Norwegian suspected of shooting in Oslo

MURMANSK, June 25 – RIA Novosti. The suspect in the Oslo shooting is a Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin, police spokesman Christian Hatlo said at a press conference.

“The suspect is a Norwegian citizen of Iranian origin. He is charged with murder, attempted murder and organizing a terrorist attack,” he said.

The police spokesman stressed that these are preliminary charges, during the investigation they can be changed. In addition, it is assumed that the shooter acted alone.

Earlier it was reported that on the night of Saturday at two pubs in Oslo there was a shooting, which killed two people. According to updated data, 21 people were injured, 11 of them received minor injuries, three are in serious condition.

“There is reason to believe that we are talking about hate crimes. This is one of the hypotheses,” Khatlo added.

It is also known that the suspect is 42 years old, he had previously come to the attention of law enforcement agencies. The police seized a machine gun and a pistol from the man.